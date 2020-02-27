Producers Livestock Auction Report for Thursday, February 27th

Lon Felts with Producers Livestock Auction Report has the latest local, regional, and national agricultural and livestock news including selling trends, upcoming sales, and early consignments.

Good morning. We have 1029 head of cattle on the yard to start the sale. There are several nice sets of calves and yearlings along with some cows to px this morning. The special cow sale on March 19 is coming up quick. If you would like to consign early for this sale, give us a call and we will get your cattle into advertising. We would like for you to pass along any weaning or vaccination records for your cattle. Before the sale we print a flier to pass out to the buyers with all your information on it and we announce it again as your cattle enter the ring. The best demand is still for those cattle weaned over 30 days and those with 2 rounds of shots in the bvd complex.

San Angelo-Producers Livestock Auction sold 788 head of cattle. Compared with last weeks strong market, stocker calves sold another 3.00 to 5.00 higher. Slaughter cows & bulls sold another 2.00 to 4.00 higher. Limited numbers of replacement cows also sold at higher prices today.

Better Quality Steers: 400-600 lbs, 140.00-185.00, mostly 145.00-165.00, 600-800 lbs, 120.00-150.00, mostly 130.00-145.00 Better Quality Heifers: 400-600 lbs, 120.00-165.00, mostly 125.00-150.00, 600-800 lbs, 105.00-145.00, mostly 115.00-130.00 Slaughter Cows: Average to high yielding 55.00-69.00, thinner or lower yielding cows 40.00-54.00 Slaughter Bulls: Average to high yield 73.00-87.00, few of the very highest yielding 91.00-99.00 Bred Cows: Better quality heavybreds 1000.00-1350.00 per head, average quality breds 600.00-875.00 per head Cow/Calf Pairs: One fancy set of Herefords 1400.00 per pair

San Angelo-Producers Livestock Auction sold 3812 head of sheep and goats. Wooled feeder lambs 5.00 to 15.00 higher. Slaughter hair lambs sold 10.00 to 15.00 higher. Slaughter ewes sold firm. Kid goats sold 10.00 to 15.00 higher. Slaughter nannies 1.10 to 1.74 mostly 1.40 to 1.60, Mature billies 1.50 to 1.82 Wooled Feeder lambs: 2.00 to 2.46 Slaughter Lambs: light weight 2.25 to 2.70 heavies 1.60 to 2.48 Slaughter ewes: fleshy 90 to 1.30 thin ewes 70 to 1.10 Kid goats: 2.40-3.68 mostly 2.90 to 3.30

Saturday, March 21, 2020 10:00 AM

Replacement quality males and females of all breeds of sheep and goats are welcome! This special event of the sheep and goat industry was very well attended and successful the last three years. You must call to confirm your consignment for this sale. There must be at least 20 head of uniform females in any consignment.

Early Consignments:

SHEEP FEMALES

250 yearling exposed Hair ewes 40 yearling Royal White ewes lambing now 100 yearling Dorp/Croix ewes bucks were put in November 1st 150 open Dorp/Croix ewe lambs mostly white some with Black heads 150 high percentage Katadin yearlings been with Katadin bucks since November

SHEEP MALES 12 yearling Royal White bucks 5 Royal White bucks 3 Black head & 3 White head fall born Dorper bucks 1 mature Black headed Dorper buck 2 White Dorp/Croixs and 6 Black headed Dorpers yearling bucks

GOAT FEMALES 185 open 3/4 Spanish ¼ Boer nanny kids 20 coming yearling open Weather Does- Frey show goat blood lines 50 coming yearling Boer cross nannies sonogramed bred to Boer cross billies 30 coming yearling open Boer/Spanish nannies

Live cattle futures for February closed at 114.07 down 95 cents and April closed at 112.35 down 60 cents with forward months mixed. Feeder cattle futures for March closed at 134.07 up 1.10 and April closed at 135.97 up 1.85 with forward months mostly higher. In the cutout choice was 206.34 down 1.13 and select was 198.60 down 1.30 which is a spread of 7.74 Grain Futures. Corn prices were flat. Corn acres and soybeans are expected to rise this planting season. The corn basis is at 65 over the March board in Guymon, Oklahoma. Corn is now pricing into ration at $8.00 cwt. in the Oklahoma Panhandle. Oklahoma City. The auction markets posted large losses in all classes of cattle. Heavier yearlings were $6-10 lower and calves off up to $16. Receipts were large and demand light.

Replacement markets

It is fairly simple to see why the placements into feedyards is slowing. The decline if live cattle futures into summer and fall has discouraged placements along with uncertainties regarding Coronavirus and its implications for beef exports and Phase I of the trade agreement with China. January placements were under prior year and February is on tract to follow up with smaller placements. Breakeven calculations forecast losers in the feedyard. Stocker operators are staring at negative margins with high priced calves for the summer grazing season. The industry is always living moment to moment of promises of better markets in the future only to find retailers and processors are holding all the cards and making all the profits.

Moisture is always key to demand for lighter grazing cattle. The southern plains has received generous moisture and more cattle are diverted from feedyard placement to outside placement. Wheat fields will need more cattle for spring grazing but there is little incentive to purchase high priced calves.

Cash Cattle

The online fed cattle exchange sold a few pens of cattle at $115.25 providing support for the notion packers are interested in adding inventory at these levels and country bidding is not picking off more cattle at $115. It remains to be seen if bids will need to be elevated before the week is over in order to provide next week’s slaughter needs. The damage to the prices in the live sector is all accruing to the processing and retailing side of the business.

With boxed beef prices stable to higher this week, packers stood ready to take cattle off seller’s hands and did in the south Tuesday at $115 — $5 lower than last week’s market. Dressed sales in Nebraska were mainly $186 — $4 lower than last week. While there is little evidence of damage to our domestic markets for beef, the impact of crashing futures took its toll on the cash prices as hedged feeders took the bait.