Producers Livestock Auction Report for Monday, February 24th

Charley Christensen with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national agricultural and livestock news including upcoming sales, yearly comparisons, and top representatives sales.

Upcoming sales.

Special cow sale. March 19

Special Sheep and Goat Sale. March 21

Special Calf Sale. March 26

Fat cattle traded at $120.00

Cattle on Feed Inventory, Placements, Marketings, and Other Disappearance on

1,000+ Capacity Feedlots – United States: February 1, 2019 and 2020

———————————————————————————–

: Number : Percent of

Item :—————————:

: 2019 : 2020 :previous year

———————————————————————————–

: —- 1,000 head —- percent

:

On feed January 1 ………………….: 11,680 11,958 102

Placed on feed during January ……….: 1,967 1,955 99

Fed cattle marketed during January …..: 1,910 1,931 101

Other disappearance during January …..: 61 54 89

On feed February 1 …………………: 11,676 11,928 102

San Angelo-Producers Livestock Auction sold 788 head of cattle. Compared with last weeks strong market, stocker calves sold another 3.00 to 5.00 higher. Slaughter cows & bulls sold another 2.00 to 4.00 higher. Limited numbers of replacement cows also sold at higher prices today.

Better Quality Steers: 400-600 lbs, 140.00-185.00, mostly 145.00-165.00, 600-800 lbs, 120.00-150.00, mostly 130.00-145.00

Better Quality Heifers: 400-600 lbs, 120.00-165.00, mostly 125.00-150.00, 600-800 lbs, 105.00-145.00, mostly 115.00-130.00

Slaughter Cows: Average to high yielding 55.00-69.00, thinner or lower yielding cows 40.00-54.00

Slaughter Bulls: Average to high yield 73.00-87.00, few of the very highest yielding 91.00-99.00

Bred Cows: Better quality heavybreds 1000.00-1350.00 per head, average quality breds 600.00-875.00 per head

Cow/Calf Pairs: One fancy set of Herefords 1400.00 per pair

Top Representative Sales:

Larry Ripley, Christoval, 3 bulls, 337, 195.00

Mike Bruce, Evadale, 4 bulls, 349, 195.00

Watkins Belcher Ranch, Big Lake, 6 steers, 343, 196.00

Watkins Belcher Ranch, Big Lake, 11 heifers, 375, 155.00

George Bunger, Ozona, 9 heifers, 426, 163.00

Vande 3-B, San Angelo, 3 steers, 452, 186.00

Vande 3-B, San Angelo, 4 heifers, 418, 164.00

Billy Hausenfluck, Eldorado, 3 steers, 365, 187.00

Jim Herring, Ballinger, 8 steers, 492, 183.00

Jim Herring, Ballinger, 4 heifers, 526, 152.00

Don Vierus, Roscoe, 4 heifers, 426, 151.00

H F 4 Ranch, Sonora, 13 steers, 598, 164.50

H F 4 Ranch, Sonora, 10 steers, 687, 143.00

H F 4 Ranch, Sonora, 15 heifers, 570, 153.00

H F 4 Ranch, Sonora, 10 heifers, 647, 145.00

Gary Treadwell, Ft McKavett, 4 steers, 505, 175.00

Gary Treadwell, Ft McKavett, 8 steers, 597, 156.00

Calamity Creek Ranch, San Antonio, 6 heifers, 489, 156.00

Calamity Creek Ranch, San Antonio, 5 heifers, 594, 146.00

Lyda Cattle Co, Ft Stockton, 3 cows, 1010, 63.50

Buchholz, Eldorado, 1 bull, 1780, 96.00

Davis Rock Pile, Garden City, 9 cow & calf pairs 1400.00 per pair

Denis Ranch, Vancourt, 7 bred cows, 1350.00 per head

Last week we sold 5157 head of sheep and goats. Wooled feeder lambs steady. Slaughter hair lambs sold firm. Slaughter ewes sold steady. Kid goats sold steady. Slaughter nannies 1.10 to 1.66 mostly 1.40 to 1.60, Mature billies 1.50 to 1.90

Wooled Feeder lambs: 2.02 to 2.34

Slaughter Lambs: light weight 2.10 to 2.60 heavies 1.60 to 2.36

Slaughter ewes: fleshy 90 to 1.30 thin ewes 70 to 1.10

Kid goats: 2.20-3.58 mostly 2.70 to 3.15

Top Representative Sales:

Douglas Phillips, Mason, 15 wooled lambs, 84, 2.30

Nancy Haechten, Rowena, 17 wooled lambs, 86, 2.36

Glass Bros, Millersview, 20 wooled lambs, 94, 2.02

Mike Lux, Eldorado, 38 hair lambs, 49, 2.49

David Urbanek, Rowena, 41 hair lambs, 57, 2.43

Tony Renfro, Sonora, 18 hair lambs, 49, 2.47

Stacy Pennington, Sonora, 50 hair lambs, 67, 2.38

Dena Jones, Anson, 12 hair lambs, 53, 2.46

Halfmann Farms, San Angelo, 23 hair lambs, 58, 2.44

Halfmann Farms, San Angelo, 13 hair lambs, 51, 2.50

Chris Spivey, Big Spring, 46 hair lambs, 32, 2.50

Kay Mansell, Ballinger, 10 hair lambs, 78, 2.28

Ceth Holubec, Melvin, 47 hair lambs, 76, 2.40

A & B Weishuhn, Vancourt, 23 hair lambs, 78, 2.38

Will Wiggins, San Angelo, 12 kid goats, 43, 3.58

Richard Jones, Eldorado, 22 kid goats, 30, 3.44

Clay Atkins, Christoval, 7 kid goats,48, 3.54

Mary Dunagan, Eldorado, 20 kid goats, 39, 3.44

H F 4 Ranch, Sonora, 16 kid goats, 63, 2.94

Rutilio Esparaza, Ft Stockton, 9 kid goats, 43, 3.50

Sarah Lipsett, Eldorado, 15 kid goats, 60, 2.86

Casey Pornor, San Angelo, 16 kid goats, 40, 3.34

CUSTOM MARKET REPORT

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2020

WEIGHT HD $/CWT $/CWT

BULLS

100-199 2 High 214.00 Avg 212.00

200-299 7 High 201.00 Avg 127.14

300-399 52 High 195.00 Avg 160.78

400-499 42 High 177.00 Avg 133.36

500-599 14 High 170.00 Avg 141.79

600-699 19 High 151.00 Avg 128.84

700-799 12 High 132.00 Avg 89.42

800-899 5 High 61.00 Avg 58.20

900-999 5 High 104.00 Avg 74.20

1000-1099 4 High 80.00 Avg 77.50

1100-1199 6 High 82.00 Avg 77.50

1200-1299 1 High 72.00 Avg 72.00

1300-1399 1 High 42.00 Avg 42.00

1400-1499 2 High 93.00 Avg 92.50

1500-1599 1 High 70.00 Avg 70.00

1600-1699 4 High 98.50 Avg 92.38

1700-1799 2 High 96.00 Avg 92.50

1800-1899 1 High 99.50 Avg 99.50

Per Head 3 High 220.00 Avg 166.67

COWS

500-599 1 High 28.00 Avg 28.00

600-699 11 High 46.00 Avg 44.36

700-799 8 High 109.00 Avg 55.13

800-899 14 High 65.00 Avg 48.71

900-999 16 High 59.00 Avg 54.56

1000-1099 17 High 63.50 Avg 58.44

1100-1199 12 High 65.00 Avg 62.92

1200-1299 15 High 64.50 Avg 59.60

1300-1399 7 High 69.00 Avg 62.71

1400-1499 4 High 69.00 Avg 65.13

1500-1599 4 High 64.50 Avg 64.50

1700-1799 2 High 69.00 Avg 69.00

Per Head 25 High 1,350.00 Avg 751.60

PAIRS

Pairs 38 High 1,400.00 Avg 1,123.68

CALVES

100-199 8 High 210.00 Avg 139.50

200-299 2 High 68.00 Avg 68.00

300-399 1 High 145.00 Avg 145.00

Per Head 1 High 200.00 Avg 200.00

HEIFERS

100-199 4 High 185.00 Avg 181.25

200-299 14 High 172.00 Avg 147.50

300-399 60 High 176.00 Avg 144.73

400-499 68 High 166.00 Avg 152.46

500-599 52 High 153.00 Avg 143.92

600-699 35 High 145.00 Avg 124.40

700-799 18 High 119.00 Avg 105.67

800-899 4 High 114.00 Avg 102.75

900-999 4 High 93.00 Avg 83.75

1000-1099 1 High 58.50 Avg 58.50

Per Head 8 High 1,000.00 Avg 810.63

STEERS

200-299 3 High 194.00 Avg 188.00

300-399 29 High 196.00 Avg 167.00

400-499 47 High 186.00 Avg 172.70

500-599 43 High 176.50 Avg 163.07

600-699 16 High 143.00 Avg 140.38

700-799 1 High 100.00 Avg 100.00

800-899 1 High 125.00 Avg 125.00

TOTAL ANIMALS 775

Our next Special calf sale is Thursday , Feb 20

Fat cattle traded at $1.21-1.22. Because of the the lower futures market the packers were able to push the market a little lower and improve their already strong profit margins.

Feb Lc 121.32 up .20

March fc 135.20 down .70

-Producers Livestock Sheep & goat Auction Before the holiday sold:

3700 head of sheep and goats. Wooled feeder lambs steady with recent sales. Slaughter hair lambs sold weak to 5.00 lower some as much as 10.00 lower. Slaughter ewes sold 5.00 to 10.00 higher. Kid goats sold 5.00 to 10.00 lower. Slaughter nannies 1.10 to 1.74 mostly 1.40 to 1.55, Mature billies 1.50 to 1.84.

Wooled Feeder lambs: 1.78 to 2.35

Slaughter lambs: light weight 2.00 to 2.44, heavies 1.60 to 2.16

Slaughter ewes: fleshy 90 to 1.28, thin ewes 70 to 1.10

Kid goats: 2.20-3.56 mostly 2.70 to 3.05

Top Representative Sales:

Olen Wilde, Eola, 21 wooled lambs, 62, 2.34

Wilfred Wilde, Wall, 35 wooled lambs, 73, 2.26

Nancy Haechten, Lowake, 26 wooled lambs, 88, 1.96

Warren Wallace, Sonora, 10 hair lambs, 58, 2.38

Justin Paxton, Mertzon, 12 hair lambs, 49, 2.44

Mary Dunagan, Eldorado, 30 hair lambs, 53, 2.34

Neal Ranch, San Angelo, 26 hair lambs, 58, 2.32

M L Ranch, Eden, 19 hair lambs, 47, 2.40

Moores Ranch, Eldorado, 32 hair lambs, 50, 2.44

E H Brosig, Paint rock, 11 hair lambs, 65, 2.30

Robert Mittel, Sonora, 20 hair lambs 73, 2.18

Patsy Ramsey, San Angelo, 8 kid goats, 58, 3.06

4 Aces Ranch, Llano, 13 kid goats, 43, 3.56

4 Aces Ranch, Llano, 44 kid goats, 50, 3.26|

Cooper Meador, Eldorado, 6 kid goats, 44, 3.18

Gene Linthicum, San Angelo, 21 kid goats, 37, 3.20

Gene Linthicum, San Angelo, 29 kid goats, 45, 3.00

Reagan Ramdle, Harper, 40 kid goats, 64, 2.78

Jerry Brunson, Paint Rock, 10 kid goats, 52, 2.82

L D Meier, Texhoma OK, 29 kid goats, 58, 2.90

Fields Ranch, Sonora, 69 kid goats, 64, 2.59

Copyright © 2020 Producers Livestock Auction Company, All rights reserved.

