Producers Livestock Auction Report for Monday, February 17th

Charley Christensen with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national agricultural news and trends, as well as when the next sales will be.

Our next Special Cow Sale is March 19

Our next Special Calf Sale is February 20

Live sales for the week in the north and south were mostly at $119 live but firmed to $120 to $120.50 in Iowa and Nebraska Friday. Dressed prices were from $190-191 in the north Wednesday but some sales firmed to $192 Thursday.

Live Cattle Change Feeder Cattle Change

Feb 120.82 1.37 Mar 138.52 2.20

Apr 120.32 1.80 Apr 141.37 2.42

Jun 112.00 1.37 May 143.20 2.37

Last week at the Sheep and goat auction we sold 2639 head of sheep and goats. Wooled feeder lambs firm. Slaughter hair lambs sold 10.00 to 20.00 higher. Slaughter ewes sold firm. Kid goats sold 5.00 to 10.00 higher. Slaughter nannies 1.10 to 1.66 mostly 1.40 to 1.55, Mature billies 1.50 to 1.92 Wooled Feeder lambs: 1.96 to 2.41 Slaughter Lambs: light weight 2.10 to 2.66 heavies 1.60 to 2.23 Slaughter ewes: fleshy 90 to 1.32 thin ewes 70 to 1.10 Kid goats: 2.20-3.64 mostly 2.70 to 3.15 Top Representative Sales: Pat Lovelace, San Angelo, 26 wooled lambs, 56, 2.41 Mike Wilks, Rotan, 8 hair lambs, 50, 2.66 Phinney Ranch, Miles, 58 hair lambs, 54, 2.52 Phinney Ranch, Miles, 26 hair lambs, 72, 2.34 Rick Hoelscher, Ballinger,15 hair lambs, 59, 2.36 Stacy Pennington, Sonora, 33 hair lambs, 52, 2.51 Stacy Pennington, Sonora, 50 hair lambs, 67, 2.38 Dwight Childress, Ozona, 40 hair lambs, 49, 2.44 Luke Shipp, Iraan, 75 hair lambs, 48, 2.55 Luke Shipp, Iraan, 30 hair lambs, 73, 2.23 Robert Parker, Eldorado, 16 hair lambs, 77, 2.27 Baze Ranch, Knickerbocker, 15kid goats, 32, 3.64 Baze Ranch, Knickerbocker, 15 kid goats,44, 3.48 McGinley Ranch, Harper, 43 kid goats, 54, 3.02 McGinley Ranch, Harper, 65 kid goats, 59, 2.88 Finkley Bros, Sonora, 23 kid goats, 61, 3.08 Steve Wood, Eden, 5 kid goats, 52, 3.26 Sidney Reynolds, Eldorado, 12 kid goats, 46, 3.12 Sidney Reynolds, Eldorado, 11 kid goats, 53, 2.98 Wallace Ranch, Sonora, 88 kid goats, 39, 3.20 Wallace Ranch, Sonora, 29 kid goats, 51, 2.96

Producers Livestock Auction sold 1005 head of cattle. Compared with our last true market test of two weeks ago, calves & yearlings sold fully 1.00 to 3.00 higher. Nice offering of replacement cows & cow/calf pairs sold much higher than we have seen lately. Slaughter cows & bulls sold steady to 1.00 higher.

Better Quality Steers: 400-600 lbs, 135.00-185.00, mostly 145.00-165.00, 600-800 lbs, 120.00-160.00, mostly 125.00-145.00 Better Quality Heifers: 400-600 lbs, 120.00-160.00, mostly 125.00-145.00, 600-800 lbs, 105.00-130.00, mostly 115.00-125.00 Slaughter Cows: Average to high yielding 53.00-65.00, thinner or lower yielding 38.00-50.00 Slaughter Bulls: Average to high yielding 66.00-84.00, few of the very highest yielding 86.00-96.00 Bred Cows: Choice sets of heavy breds, 1100.00-1400.00 per head, average to better quality breds, 700.00-950.00 per head. Cow/Calf Pairs: Average to better quality sets, 1100.00 to 1425.00 per pair

Top Representative Sales: D H R Ranch, Ft Stockton, 3 steers, 303, 201.00 Riggs Ranch, Ozona, 3 steers, 350, 200.00 Dwight Childress, Ozona, 4 steers, 311, 206.00 Dwight Childress, Ozona, 10 bulls, 439, 185.00 Dwight Childress, Ozona, 10 heifers, 379, 165.00 Kevin Kneupper, Ft Stockton, 2 steers, 583, 15400 Rocker B Ranch, Barnhart, 6 heifers, 419, 150.00 Bill Fiveash, Paint Rock, 5 heifers, 429, 154.00 Jobe Ranch, El Paso, 18 steers, 626, 160.00 Jobe Ranch, El Paso, 17 steers, 712, 149.50 Jobe Ranch, El Paso, 15 heifers, 576, 140.00 Jobe Ranch, El Paso, 10 heifers, 529, 149.00 Oak Springs Ranch, Midland, 6 cow & calf pairs 1300.00 per pair Jack Wood, Marfa, 3 cow & calf pairs 1425.00 per pair Jack Wood, Marfa, 7 bred cows 1300.00 per pair Elkins Ranch, San Angelo, 5 bred cows 1400.00 per head Elkins Ranch, San Angelo, 6 bred cows, 1250.00 per head Saddletramp L/C, San Angelo, 3 bred cows 1225.00 per head

