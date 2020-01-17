Producers Livestock Auction Report for Friday, January 17th

Benny Cox with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest on local, regional, and national agriculture and livestock news, including how many head of cattle sold and top representative sales on Thursday, January 16th.

San Angelo-Producers Livestock Auction sold 1852 head of cattle.

Top Representative Sale:

T R Hinds, Del Rio, 4 steers, 290, 202.00

T R Hinds, Del Rio, 8 heifers, 367, 165.00

Dolan Rch, Mertzon, 3 steers, 400, 183.00

Jim Chapman, Talpa, 4 steers, 404, 182.00

Jim Chapman, Talpa, 4 heifers, 393, 164.00

Bryan Gray, Kermit, 6 steers, 379, 184.00

Bryan Gray, Kermit, 4 heifers, 414, 158.00

Soto Inc, Ozona, 5 heifers, 423, 162.00

Dobie Cattle Co, Monahans, 5 steers, 384, 186.00

Michelle Rushing, Mertzon, 3 heifers, 387, 164.00

King Bros, Winters, 4 steers, 424, 178.00

King Bros, Winters, 7 heifers, 473, 147.00

J L Davis, San Angelo, 5 heifers, 462, 152.00

Edwin Tickle, Eden, 4 steers, 525, 163.00

Edwin Tickle, Eden, 3 heifers, 532, 143.00

Stapper Rch, San Angelo, 4 steers, 580, 154.00

Stapper Rch, San Angelo, 10 heifers, 629, 126.00

Tim Millican, Robert Lee, 5 heifers, 641, 127.00

Doyle Dickson, Miles, 6 steers, 812, 124.00

3 R Rch, Paint Rock, 7 steers, 796, 127.00

Probst Farms, Brady, 3 cows, 1517, 58.50

Pfluger Rch, San Angelo, 2 cows, 1390, 58.00

More Stories for you

• Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for San Angelo ISD

Temperatures to start our day will be cooler, with temperatures in the mid 30s at drop off. For this afternoon,…

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Friday, January 17, Saturday, January 18th, and Sunday, January 19th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Here are the Concho Valley residents…

• San Angelo Symphony hosts 3rd annual “Tour of Tables” fundraiser

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Symphony hosted the 3rd annual “Tour of Tables” fundraiser at the San Angelo…

• CVHP News: January 15, 2020. Find out about the”Homes for Heroes” program

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on …

• TGSO: Two separate traffic stops both lead to drug busts

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s office, on January 16, Deputy William Kirkland…