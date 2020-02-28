Producers Livestock Auction Report for Friday, February 28th

Benny Cox with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national agricultural and livestock news including the number of head of cattle sold in Thursday’s sale, as well as Thursday’s top representative sales.

San Angelo-Producers Livestock Auction sold 1168 head of cattle.

Top Representative Sales:

Anderson Rch, Midland, 8, steers, 364, 189.00

Anderson Rch, Midland, 11 steers, 462, 175.00

Rocker B Rch, Barnhart, 9 bulls, 286, 198.00

Rocker B Rch, Barnhart, 7 bulls, 267, 194.00

Rocker B Rch, Barnhart, 14 heifers, 211, 180.00

Rocker B Rch, Barnhart, 17 heifers, 261, 169.00

Roy Martin, San Angelo, 8 steers, 439, 190.00

Roy Martin, San Angelo, 4 heifers, 406, 164.00

4 B Rch, San Angelo, 3 steers, 435, 178.00

4 B Rch, San Angelo, 3 heifers, 458, 150.00

Bill Gosney, Junction, 3 heifers, 362, 158.00

4 Aces, Llano, 10 steers, 520, 168.00

4 Aces, Llano, 8 steers, 579, 162.00

Kirby Hartman, San Angelo, 4 steers, 425, 176.00

Kirby Hartman, San Angelo, 4 heifers, 365, 172.00

Longfellow Rch, Ft Stockton, 7 heifers, 389, 162.00

Longfellow Rch, Ft Stockton, 11 heifers, 440, 156.00

Greg Schwertner, Ballinger, 16 steers, 628, 142.00

Greg Schwertner, Ballinger, 18 steers, 693, 137.00

Mike Friess, Sonora, 3 heifers, 527, 139.00

Cargile Cattle, San Angelo, 2 cows, 1215, 64.50

Tom Payton, Sonora, 2 cows, 1725, 67.00

Tabosa Rch, Ft Stockton, 1 bull, 1905, 95.00

