Producers Livestock Auction Report for Friday, February 21st

Charley Christensen with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national agricultural news, including Thursday’s Top Representative Sales.

San Angelo-Producers Livestock Auction sold 788 head of cattle.

Top Representative Sales:

Larry Ripley, Christoval, 3 bulls, 337, 195.00

Mike Bruce, Evadale, 4 bulls, 349, 195.00

Watkins Belcher Rch, Big Lake, 6 steers, 343, 196.00

Watkins Belcher Rch, Big Lake, 11 heifers, 375, 155.00

George Bunger, Ozona, 9 heifers, 426, 163.00

Vande 3-B, San Angelo, 3 steers, 452, 186.00

Vande 3-B, San Angelo, 4 heifers, 418, 164.00

Billy Hausenfluck, Eldorado, 3 steers, 365, 187.00

Jim Herring, Ballinger, 8 steers, 492, 183.00

Jim Herring, Ballinger, 4 heifers, 526, 152.00

Don Vierus, Roscoe, 4 heifers, 426, 151.00

H F 4 Rch, Sonora, 13 steers, 598, 164.50

H F 4 Rch, Sonora, 10 steers, 687, 143.00

H F 4 Rch, Sonora, 15 heifers, 570, 153.00

H F 4 Rch, Sonora, 10 heifers, 647, 145.00

Gary Treadwell, Ft McKavett, 4 steers, 505, 175.00

Gary Treadwell, Ft McKavett, 8 steers, 597, 156.00

Calamity Creek Rch, San Antonio, 6 heifers, 489, 156.00

Calamity Creek Rch, San Antonio, 5 heifers, 594, 146.00

Lyda Cattle Co, Ft Stockton, 3 cows, 1010, 63.50

Buchholz, Eldorado, 1 bull, 1780, 96.00

More Stories for you

• Bus Stop Forecast for Friday, February 21st

You’ll need your jacket as you head out the door this morning with temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s at drop off. For…

• Glenmore Elementary School families gather for a night of fun and fitness

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Glenmore Elementary School families gathered for a night of fun and fitness at the school Thursday…

• Children learn “Music in Literature” at local bookstore

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo children had the chance to learn music through literature Thursday morning at a local…

• Mayor Gunter to read highly anticipated children’s book exclusive to H-E-B retailers on Friday

On Friday, H-E-B becomes the exclusive retailer for the launch of one of the most highly anticipated children’s books t…

• Selena fans get ready to “Baila Esta Cumbia” when 2020 special edition cups hit shelves

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Selena fans, rejoice! A new line of limited edition commemorative cups is being rolled out by…

• Goodfellow Air Force Base military clinic to undergo future change

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – A Department of Defense report on the appropriate size and scope of military …