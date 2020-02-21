Producers Livestock Auction Report for Friday, February 21st

Charley Christensen with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national agricultural news, including Thursday’s Top Representative Sales.

San Angelo-Producers Livestock Auction sold 788 head of cattle.

Top Representative Sales:

Larry Ripley, Christoval, 3 bulls, 337, 195.00

Mike Bruce, Evadale, 4 bulls, 349, 195.00

Watkins Belcher Rch, Big Lake, 6 steers, 343, 196.00

Watkins Belcher Rch, Big Lake, 11 heifers, 375, 155.00

George Bunger, Ozona, 9 heifers, 426, 163.00

Vande 3-B, San Angelo, 3 steers, 452, 186.00

Vande 3-B, San Angelo, 4 heifers, 418, 164.00

Billy Hausenfluck, Eldorado, 3 steers, 365, 187.00

Jim Herring, Ballinger, 8 steers, 492, 183.00

Jim Herring, Ballinger, 4 heifers, 526, 152.00

Don Vierus, Roscoe, 4 heifers, 426, 151.00

H F 4 Rch, Sonora, 13 steers, 598, 164.50

H F 4 Rch, Sonora, 10 steers, 687, 143.00

H F 4 Rch, Sonora, 15 heifers, 570, 153.00

H F 4 Rch, Sonora, 10 heifers, 647, 145.00

Gary Treadwell, Ft McKavett, 4 steers, 505, 175.00

Gary Treadwell, Ft McKavett, 8 steers, 597, 156.00

Calamity Creek Rch, San Antonio, 6 heifers, 489, 156.00

Calamity Creek Rch, San Antonio, 5 heifers, 594, 146.00

Lyda Cattle Co, Ft Stockton, 3 cows, 1010, 63.50

Buchholz, Eldorado, 1 bull, 1780, 96.00

