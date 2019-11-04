Primary election chief back in spotlight after near-ouster

In this Oct. 31, 2019 photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., center, smiles toward Secretary of State Bill Gardner, left, after filing to be listed on the New Hampshire primary ballot, at the Secretary of State’s office in Concord, N.H. At right is his wife Jane Sanders. Last year, Democrats tried to torpedo New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner’s reelection after four decades on the job. Now the party’s 2020 field is rushing to New Hampshire for the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary tradition. Gardner’s troubles gained steam after he took a position on President Donald Trump’s election integrity commission. It continued when he defended the state’s new law requiring out-of-state college students to meet residency requirements to vote. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner has fostered an image over four decades as an apolitical defender of the state’s coveted spot as the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

But as another election rolls around, Gardner’s legacy is less clear. He is less than a year removed from a Democratic uprising that almost cost him his job.

The trouble for Gardner gained steam after he accepted a position on President Donald Trump’s election integrity commission. It has continued to grow with his defense of a new state law that means out-of-state college students voting in New Hampshire elections are subject to residency requirements such as getting New Hampshire driver’s licenses or registering their cars.

Gardner says he’s “the last person on earth” who is going to prevent college students from voting.