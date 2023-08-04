BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Comic Con is back for its sixth year! If you’re planning on going, here is all the information you need be prepared.

The entire family is invited to come out and experience comics, pop culture and gaming all in one place.

“We have something for everybody,” says brand ambassador David Newman. “But honestly, we want to make it a family friendly event. So just coming in, and seeing the kids light up when they get to see their favorite actors, the favorite voice actors from anime, I mean, it is just amazing to see everybody come together and make it a joyous occasion.”

There will be artists, superheroes and celebrity guests – including actors Chuck Norris and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’s Joseph Marcell.

“The celebrities, you know, we have them from Star Wars, Marvel, DC, drama, whatever kind of pop culture you’re looking for,” says Newman. “But our biggest headliner, Chuck Norris, the man, the legend, the Walker, Chuck Norris is coming.”

The Bell County Comic Con came to Central Texas in 2017 – and the numbers have doubled since then.

“Right now, we’re tracking for about 37,000 attendees over the next two days,” says Newman. “So I think it’s going to be busy. Come in. Make sure you stay hydrated.”

The event is taking place at the Bell County EXPO Center starting on Saturday, August 5 through Sunday, August 6, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on both days.

“So if you bought your tickets online, please come early because you get best pick up now. Otherwise, you can’t buy the tickets or come on the event Saturday morning,” says Newman.

Many attendees go all out with their attire! If you decide to dress up, you can also enter into a cosplay contest.

“Come however you like, but you know, cosplay is big on Saturday. We have a kids costume contest on Sunday. We have the adult kind of contest, so go online, check it out, sign up, get there to win some great prizes,” says Newman.

If you would like to buy tickets for the Comic Con, you can visit its official website.

If you would like to catch a glimpse of last year’s Bell County Comic Con, and see our own Earl Stoudemire in his “Where’s Waldo?” cosplay, you can read our previous story here.