Preview of January 12, 2021 City Council meeting

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo City Council meets twice a month at the McNease Convention Center, which is located at 500 Rio Concho Drive. The next meeting will be held on January 12, 2021. The video above contains a brief preview of two topics that citizens should be aware of.

Meetings are open to the public and are usually held on the first and third Tuesday of every month. The meetings begin at 8:30 a.m.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, there is limited seating for the public at the convention center and masks are required. However, the meetings are always livestreamed on the City’s YouTube page.

You can view more information about City Council and view the agenda here.