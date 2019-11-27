President Reagan’s famous Berlin speech

BERLIN, Germany (Big 2/FOX 24) – The Brandenburg Gate was once a symbol of a divided nation and now a symbol of unity and peace.

It was also the backdrop of U.S. President Ronald Reagan’s 1987 famous speech where he says, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.”

“”Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” U.S. President Ronald Reagan

The east Berlin security post visible behind him, President Reagan emphasized freedom and reunification.

Historians debate whether his challenge helped bring down the Berlin wall more than two years later.