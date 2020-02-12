President Donald Trump endorses August Pfluger for congress in Texas

SAN ANGELO, TX — Today, U.S. President Donald J. Trump offered his full support and endorsement to Lt. Col. August Pfluger (R-San Angelo) in the Republican Primary for Texas’ 11th Congressional District. A screenshot of the president’s tweet is above.

“It’s such an incredible honor to have the support of President Trump in this campaign and I look forward to supporting him, and his America First agenda, when I’m elected to Congress,” said Pfluger. “President Trump was the Commander-in-Chief when I flew combat missions against ISIS, and just a few years later, I was serving on his national security team in the White House. Working for President Trump is what first inspired me to run for Congress…I saw what he was doing, and I wanted to help him defend our values and fight for the future of our country. I’m just incredibly grateful and humbled by his support.”

Lt. Colonel August Pfluger is a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a decorated fighter pilot with over 300 hours of direct combat against radical jihadists in the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Until launching his campaign in September, August served as a member of President Trump’s National Security Council staff, where he was entrusted with our nation’s highest security clearance and charged with advising President Trump on a host of foreign and domestic threats to our nation’s security.

A seventh-generation Texan, August describes himself as a conservative Republican, a proud husband and father, and a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. He and his wife, Camille, have three young daughters, Vivian, Caroline, and Juliana. In his free time, August enjoys coaching his daughters’ youth soccer teams and leading Bible study groups for military service members – something he’s done at every base he’s been stationed.