Prep work begins for the 5th Annual Comic Con in the Concho Valley

The San Angelo Comic Con kicks off Friday, October 11 with a VIP night from 5 to 8 p.m. Then, continues Saturday and Sunday opening at 10 a.m. each morning.

The event is expected to bring hundreds to the Foster Communications Coliseum, located at 50 E. 43rd Street.

There will be celebrity guests, contests, trick or treating, dozens of vendors, Q and A panels, and more. For a full list of activities, click here.

Tickets range form $15 to $25 for a two day pass. Children 8 and younger get free admission with the purchase of an adult ticket.

This is the 5th year for the event to be held in San Angelo and organizers say it gets bigger each year.