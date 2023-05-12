CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A special prayer vigil will be honoring the memory of Cameron Police Department Sgt. Josh Clouse on Friday night.

The department has confirmed to FOX 44 News that the service will begin at 6:30 p.m. at its headquarters located at 605 W 4th Street.

Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore announced Friday morning that Sgt. Clouse was the officer killed in a shooting – in addition to 29-year-old suspect Albert Rafael Acosta.

Friends of Sgt. Clouse have released the following statement about his passing: