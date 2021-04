McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- As he gave his farewell address to a packed crowd on Wednesday, McAllen Mayor Jim Darling, a longtime public servant, didn't hold back his disdain for bureaucrats in Washington, who he says don't understand the border, immigration, or the region's economic ties to Mexico.

"With all the news we get with asylum-seekers and all those things we get depicted as a dangerous place, the border is depicted as a dangerous place. And guess what? McAllen is the one that’s on the news because that’s what it says because of the bus station and Border Patrol station. So we have to tell our story," Darling said during his annual State of the City address at the McAllen Convention Center.