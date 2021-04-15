Power Outages throughout San Angelo

UPDATE (6:30 a.m.) – According to the AEP Texas Power Outage Map, power has been restored to the affected area.

(Original Story) SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the AEP Texas Power Outage Map, just under 3,500 customers are without electricity at this time.

Customers who are affected at the time of this posting are south of Knickerbocker Road towards Loop 306, areas out by Lake Nasworthy, and areas around FM 1223 where U.S. 87 and Loop 306 meet.

Power is estimated to start being restored by 8:00 a.m.

We’ll keep you updated as we get more information about the power outages.