SAN ANGELO, Texas – Earlier this morning, San Angelo Fire Department responded to a transformer fire on Cox Lane and Chisholm Trail causing many residents throughout San Angelo to experience power outages.

The San Angelo Fire Department have put out the fire and have reopened the area.

AEP Texas is working to restore power to affected residents as quickly as possible.

According to the AEP Texas website, AEP estimates power to be restored in the affected area by 12:00 p.m.