(UPDATE 4:42 p.m.): AEP Texas is now reporting 186 customers are still without power at this time.

AEP Texas shows power to be restored to 186 customers in the area to be restored around 5:30 p.m.

(original story) SAN ANGELO, Texas – AEP Texas is reporting 852 customers in southwest San Angelo are without power Tuesday afternoon, March 1, 2022.

According to AEP Texas, the outages started around 3:20 p.m. in the Southland area near College Hills Blvd.

Courtesy: AEP Texas

Power is expected to be restored around 5:30 p.m.

If you need to report a power outage, visit https://www.aeptexas.com/outages/report/ or call 866-223-8508.