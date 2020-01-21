Potato chip-hauling semi crushes Jeep in head-on crash

A semi-truck partially crushed a Jeep in a head-on collision in Marion County sending both drivers to the hospital, January 20, 2020 (Aurora Fire District)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A semi-truck partially crushed a Jeep in a head-on collision in Marion County Monday morning, sending both drivers to the hospital.

When crews from the Aurora Fire District got to the scene near Ehlen Road NE and Donald Road NE, they found the semi — hauling potato chips — tipped on its side and completely blocking the road. They also found the Jeep under the semi’s trailer in a ditch on the side of the road.

A woman was the only person inside the Jeep. Even though she couldn’t get herself out of the Jeep, she was able to talk with EMTs who were able to treat some of her injuries while they disassembled the Jeep around her. After 23 minutes, they were able to free her and took her to a waiting ambulance.

She was rushed to a trauma hospital with what were described as moderate injuries.

The truck driver was able to get out of his truck by himself, but was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. and as of 6 p.m. the road in that area was still closed.

The names of those involved have not been released and the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

A semi-truck partially crushed a Jeep in a head-on collision in Marion County sending both drivers to the hospital, January 20, 2020 (Aurora Fire District)

Photo Courtesy: Marion County Sheriff’s Office



A semi-truck partially crushed a Jeep in a head-on collision in Marion County sending both drivers to the hospital, January 20, 2020 (Aurora Fire District)

A semi-truck partially crushed a Jeep in a head-on collision in Marion County sending both drivers to the hospital, January 20, 2020 (Aurora Fire District)

A semi-truck partially crushed a Jeep in a head-on collision in Marion County sending both drivers to the hospital, January 20, 2020 (Aurora Fire District)

More Stories for you

• MLK celebrated throughout the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On this federal holiday, most governments and schools were closed. A weekend of activities…

• MLK’s work continues today across the country

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Much of the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. continues today across the country. “He is the…

• San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo preparations are underway

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS- The 2020 San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo is less than two weeks away. At the Coliseum today…

• Three-vehicle crash on Abe Street

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS- A late-morning three-vehicle crash caused lane closures on a busy San Angelo street this morning….

• CVHP News: January 20, 2020. Babs Benge talks about her new book that is friendly to dyslexic readers

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on …

• Annual West Texas Boys Ranch fundraiser at First Financial Pavillion

SAN ANGELO – The West Texas Boys Ranch hald their annual ball in the First Financial Pavillion on Saturday, January 18….