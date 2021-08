Smoke from a possible structure fire near Knickerbocker Road.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Homepage has received reports of a possible structure fire near Knickerbocker Road and Sunset Drive.

Photos shared with the newsroom appear to show smoke rising from somewhere in the vicinity of the Knickerbocker Square.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.