Possible coronavirus case being investigated in Spartanburg among 5 others in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Health officials are investigating additional possible cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina, including one in Spartanburg County.

As of Sunday, four presumptive positive cases were identified after testing for the virus.

These cases are in addition to the two presumptive positive cases we reported earlier this week.

That brings the total number of presumptive positive cases to six in the state.

DHEC officials say two of these four new cases are direct contacts (meaning close face-to-face contact) with the Camden elderly woman who was announced as a presumptive positive on March 6.

One of these two individuals is a woman who has hospitalized for reasons unrelated to COVID-19 and is isolated at this time.

The other individual, an elderly man, was temporarily admitted to a healthcare facility, was discharged, and is currently isolated at home.

The third new case is a woman from Camden with no known connection, at this time, to the other presumptive positive cases from Camden. She was evaluated at a healthcare facility, was not hospitalized and is currently isolated at home.

The fourth new case is a man from Spartanburg County with no known connection, at this time, to any of the other presumptive positive cases. He is not hospitalized and is currently isolated at home. He had recently traveled to Italy, health officials say.

The elderly female from Camden was transferred to a health care facility in the Midlands on March 6 to receive a higher level of care. She remains isolated.

The woman from Charleston County is symptom-free and continuing to self-monitor.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.