Positive Midland Medical Lodge residents set to move to Midland Memorial

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – A significant amount of transfers are set to occur today from Midland Medical Lodge to Midland Memorial Hospital.

In a statement Sunday, Midland Medical Lodge has decided to transfer all positive residents to Midland Memorial.

Yesterday, six residents form Midland Medical Lodge were admitted to Memorial while 17 more residents are expected to be admitted today according to Midland Health CEO Russell Meyers.

The process was a collaborative effort between Midland Medical Lodge, Midland Memorial, and Tac-Med Ambulance in transporting the patients.

Over the weekend Midland Medical Lodge saw five residents and one worker test positive for COVID-19.

Meyers stating in the Midland Health conference this morning that the lodge now has 58 confirmed cases, 28 are staff members, and 35 residents.

“As of now, we have been asked to take on patients. Our job is to say yes and to help them as we’re requested. We’re stepping up to that challenge,” says Midland Health CEO Russell Meyers.

According to Meyers, when Memorial admits the 17 new residents, they will be close to reaching capacity of their COVID unit but are ready to open more spacing if needed.

“Our nursing leadership team did develop a multi-staged plan early in this process so we know where and how we will open additional beds,” says Meyers.

The lodge had 4 residents that were suspected to have COVID-19. Yesterday they were retested with rapid testing that was completed by Memorial and of the four only one was confirmed positive.

There are 40 residents that remain at Midland Medical Lodge and have been retested. Those tests have been shipped out for lab testing.