Ports to Plains set to begin feasibility study

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo and the Concho Valley may be closer than ever before to having interstate access via I-27. The transportation corridor, identified as a vital part of the Ports to Plains long term plan, was the topic of a public meeting in San Angelo. City leaders share a belief that as the Concho Valley produces so much in the way of agriculture, energy and livestock that involvement in the Ports to Plains corridor is vital.

“The reality is we need the interstate; economic development cannot happen without transportation,” said San Angelo mayor Brenda Gunter. “And, we must have great transportation if we want to build our economy. We have all the food, fuel and fiber out here. The rest of the state, the rest of the United States and the rest of the world depends on the products that we produce out here.”

Thanks to House Bill 1079, a feasibility study is set to be completed by the Summer of 2020, and submitted for review. This will be followed up by recommendation from an advisory committee to TxDOT on how best to proceed. For more, visit the Ports to Plains Alliance webpage.

