Polling Locations in Tom Green County

News
Posted: / Updated:

Angelo Bible Church

Lobby

3506 Sherwood Way
San Angelo
76901
7am – 7pm

Map

Belmore Baptist Church

Fellowship Hall

1214 S. Bell St.
San Angelo
76903
7am – 7pm

Map

Calvary Baptist Church

Fellowship Center

2401 Armstrong St.
San Angelo
76903
7am – 7pm

Map

Christoval Community Center

20022 Main St.
Christoval
76935
7am – 7pm

Map

Celebration Church

Foyer

2639 Sunset Dr.
San Angelo
76904
7am – 7pm

Map

Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot)

Annex Building

506 N Chadbourne St.
San Angelo
76903
7am – 7pm

Map

SAF First Assembly of God Church

Fellowship Hall

1442 Edmund Blvd.
San Angelo
76901
7am – 7pm

Map

Grape Creek Community Center

Gene Marsh Board Room

8207 US Highway 87 N.
Grape Creek

7am – 7pm

Map

Keating Paint and Body

Reception Area

5050 N. Chadbourne St.
San Angelo
76903
7am – 7pm

Map

Paulann Baptist Church

The Chapel

2531 Smith Blvd.
San Angelo
76905
7am – 7pm

Map

Plaza del Sol II Apartments

Multi-purpose Room

4359 Oak Grove Blvd.
San Angelo
76904
7am – 7pm

Map

Southgate Church of Christ

Fellowship Hall

528 Country Club Rd.
San Angelo
76904
7am – 7pm

Map

Southside Recreation Center

Multi-purpose Room

2750 Ben Ficklin Rd.
San Angelo
76903
7am – 7pm

Map

St. Ambrose Catholic Church

Fellowship Hall

8602 Loop 570
Wall
76905
7am – 7pm

Map

MHMR Services for the Concho Valley, Admin Bldg.

Jay Jack Room

1501 W. Beauregard Ave.
San Angelo
76901
7am – 7pm

Map

Veribest Baptist Church

Fellowship Hall

50 FM 2334
Veribest
76886
7am – 7pm

Map

Wesley United Trinity Methodist Church

Fellowship Hall

301 W. 18th St.
San Angelo
76903
7am – 7pm

Map

TXDOT

Bldg. E, Training Room

4502 Knickerbocker Rd.
San Angelo
76904
7am – 7pm

Map

West Texas Rehabilitation Center

Conference Center

1925 University Ave.
San Angelo
76904
7am – 7pm

Map

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.