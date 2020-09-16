Biden campaigns in Florida, gives one-on-one interview

TAMPA (NewsNation Now) — Joe Biden made his first trip to Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee on Tuesday, as President Donald Trump headed to Pennsylvania for a town hall with undecided voters.

Biden opened the visit in Tampa holding a roundtable with veterans in which he tore into President Donald Trump for reported remarks criticizing the military. He headed to Kissimmee, near Orlando, later to mark Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event was aimed at appealing to Latino voters.

“I will talk about how I am going to work like the devil to make sure I turn every Latino and Hispanic vote,” Biden said Monday after his speech on climate change.

Biden hasn’t visited Florida since last October. NewsNation affiliate WFLA obtained a one-on-one with Biden while he was in Florida. Watch the full interview on wfla.com.

Biden spoke to WFLA exclusively after facing criticism in recent months for not doing in-person interviews with reporters. But during a visit to Tampa on Tuesday, Biden agreed to speak exclusively with 8 On Your Side’s Keith Cate.

It was Biden’s first interview with a reporter in Florida since he became the Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential election and he addressed several topics including the pandemic, nationwide protests, the economy and his upcoming debate against the president.

Meanwhile, President Trump participated in a town hall with undecided voters in Philadelphia Tuesday. The event aired on ABC News.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the president presided over the signing of historic diplomatic deals between Israel and two Gulf Arab nations Tuesday. Trump hosted the White House ceremony to seal the normalization agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Ohio Tuesday, while Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris visited California and Nevada.