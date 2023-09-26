President Biden’s dog, Commander, bit another Secret Service agent at the White House on Monday, the Secret Service confirmed.

“Yesterday around 8pm, a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten. The officer was treated by medical personnel on complex,” spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement Tuesday.

The incident with the 2-year-old German shepherd was first reported by CNN. It is Commander’s 11th known biting incident, which have taken place at the White House and at the Biden family home in Delaware.

A conservative legal activist group, Judicial Watch, obtained emails in July describing encounters with Commander, detailing 10 alleged biting incidents by Biden’s dog from October 2022 through January 2023.

Last November, a biting incident left an officer with injuries on both the upper right arm and the thigh. The first family, who are dog lovers, were gifted Commander from Biden’s brother James Biden and sister-in-law Sara Biden in December 2021.

The White House has said that the Bidens are working with Secret Service and executive residence staff on additional leashing protocols and training for Commander, as well on establishing designated areas for the dog to run and exercise.

Commander is the second of Biden’s dogs to be involved in an incident. In 2021, another German shepherd, Major, was removed from the White House and relocated to Delaware where he lived with family friends following several reported aggressive episodes.