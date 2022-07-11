SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has recently reported a string of fake Facebook accounts creating false posts on local “Swap and Sale” pages.
The false reports have been highlighting “Crimes” that they claim to have been committed here in San Angelo and they have been asking individuals to share and like the posts. This in turn continues to spread the misinformation resulting in unnecessary stress and panic for whoever reads it.
SAPD has shared some tips on how to recognize these false posts and what you can do if you come across one:
- Use good judgment and do some research before sharing a post.
- Don’t click like/share on every post you see on your feed.
- Be cautious when it comes to clicking links on a post and sharing personal information.
- Check the validity of the information through your local law enforcement agency or credible news source.
- Report false posts to FB or a page moderator to have them removed.