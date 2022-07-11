SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has recently reported a string of fake Facebook accounts creating false posts on local “Swap and Sale” pages.

The false reports have been highlighting “Crimes” that they claim to have been committed here in San Angelo and they have been asking individuals to share and like the posts. This in turn continues to spread the misinformation resulting in unnecessary stress and panic for whoever reads it.

SAPD has shared some tips on how to recognize these false posts and what you can do if you come across one: