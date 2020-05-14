Fire breaks out in north San Angelo house surrounded by police

San Angelo police have issued an alert this evening until further notice for people to avoid 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st and 22nd streets between North Chadbourne and MLK because of police activity. They’ve set up a mobile command unit in the area. Police are focusing their attention on a home on West 20th street — just off North Chadbourne — for a reported standoff. As of 8:25 tonight — someone was seen throwing things out of a window of the house. Update at 8:36 — flames are now seen coming from inside the house. Update at 9:25 — police took a woman into custody — and paramedics took a man to a hospital by ambulance. Update at 9:30 police say incident has been resolved and officers will be in the area for the next two hours to complete investigation.