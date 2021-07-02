Police seek suspect in Penny Tap House stabbing death

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect they say was involved in a murder that took place at the Penny Tap House on June 19, 2021.

According to a statement issued by the SAPD, Jose Angel Trevino, 38, is wanted for the murder of Jason Garivay. Trevino was last seen driving a gray 2017 Dodge Charger with black rims. The vehicle, which police say is not registered to Trevino, has Texas plates – MHS8150.

Police say Trevino should be considered armed and dangerous.

To report on Trevino’s whereabouts, call SAPD dispatch at (325) 657-4315 or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.