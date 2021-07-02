Police seek suspect in Penny Tap House stabbing death

News
Posted: / Updated:
SAPD press release seeking murder suspect, Jose Trevino

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect they say was involved in a murder that took place at the Penny Tap House on June 19, 2021.

According to a statement issued by the SAPD, Jose Angel Trevino, 38, is wanted for the murder of Jason Garivay. Trevino was last seen driving a gray 2017 Dodge Charger with black rims. The vehicle, which police say is not registered to Trevino, has Texas plates – MHS8150.

Police say Trevino should be considered armed and dangerous.

To report on Trevino’s whereabouts, call SAPD dispatch at (325) 657-4315 or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.