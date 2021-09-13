Update: Woman missing since Sunday evening has been found

Update: Smith has been located and is no longer considered missing, according to a Facebook update posted by the San Angelo Police Department.
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is seeking information about a woman they say went missing on Sunday evening, September 12, 2021.
Police say Lacie Kay Smith, 28, was last seen shortly after 7:00 PM on Sunday night in the Unit block of Terrace Drive. Smith, according to police, has purple hair and was wearing a tie-dyed shirt and pants.
Police urge anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts to call the SAPD dispatch line at 325-657-4315.