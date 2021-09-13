Update: Woman missing since Sunday evening has been found

Missing person, Lacie Kay Smith, was last seen on the Unit block of Terrace Drive in San Angelo on Sunday, September 12, 2021

Update: Smith has been located and is no longer considered missing, according to a Facebook update posted by the San Angelo Police Department.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is seeking information about a woman they say went missing on Sunday evening, September 12, 2021.

Police say Lacie Kay Smith, 28, was last seen shortly after 7:00 PM on Sunday night in the Unit block of Terrace Drive. Smith, according to police, has purple hair and was wearing a tie-dyed shirt and pants.

Police urge anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts to call the SAPD dispatch line at 325-657-4315.

