Update: Woman missing since Sunday evening has been found

Update: Smith has been located and is no longer considered missing, according to a Facebook update posted by the San Angelo Police Department.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is seeking information about a woman they say went missing on Sunday evening, September 12, 2021.

Police say Lacie Kay Smith, 28, was last seen shortly after 7:00 PM on Sunday night in the Unit block of Terrace Drive. Smith, according to police, has purple hair and was wearing a tie-dyed shirt and pants.

MISSING PERSON



Be on the lookout for Lacie Kay Smith (28 years of age) who was last seen in the Unit Block of Terrace Drive around 7:20pm this evening.

Lacie was wearing a tie die shirt, pants, and has purple colored hair.

If located please contact our dispatch at 325-657-4315 pic.twitter.com/8d97crds0g — San Angelo Police (@SanAngeloPolice) September 13, 2021

Police urge anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts to call the SAPD dispatch line at 325-657-4315.