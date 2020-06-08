Police Search for Hit and Run Driver who Injured Motorcyclists during Weekend Crash

San Angelo, Texas– Investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Traffic Unit are searching for a hit and run driver that injured two motorcyclists just after 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the intersection of West Avenue L and South Bryant Boulevard.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed that a white-colored 2007 Ford F150 pickup truck collided with a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling north on South Bryant Boulevard. Following the collision, the pickup’s driver stopped near the Santa Fe Furniture Store, exited the vehicle, and walked eastbound on West Avenue L away from the scene. The suspect’s truck has been seized.

The motorcycle’s 58-year-old male driver and his 35-year-old female passenger were transported to a nearby hospital with incapacitating injuries.

If you have any information about the suspect’s identity and whereabouts, or, if you witnessed the incident and have not already given your statement to police, please contact the Traffic Unit at (325) 657-4307. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.

Courtesy: San Angelo Police Department