Police report: Man assaults female for ‘considerable amount of time’ before running over her

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to police documents, Isaac Castanuela, 28, was arrested for Aggravated Assault after allegedly repeatedly hitting a female, forcing her into a vehicle then, running her over after she was able to jump out.

Records state that on June 29, 2021, Castanuela and the victim were at Giz and Hums bar. The victim stated that she wanted to leave but Castanuela wanted to stay. She the left with a friend. Once the victim arrived home, she told police that Castanuela was waiting for her. That’s when he began to assault her and force her into his car.

The victim told police that Castanuela drove around town for “a considerable amount of time” and continued to “strike her with his hands.” She was then able to jump out of the moving car at the intersection of Bell Street and La Follette. The victim said she was trying to get out of the street but Castanuela hit her with his car then continued to drive over her.

Police reports indicate that officers did find blood on the front bumper, rear axle, and the undercarriage as well as a “heavy concentration” of blood in the passengers seat.

Castanuela was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on June 29, 2021 and his bond is currently set at $350,000.