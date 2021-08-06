Police release update for missing juvenile

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has isseud a statement with updates about a juvenile who went missing from What Da Pho on Thursday night, August 5, 2021.

According to the update, Lydelix Marti-De Jesus was last seen leaving What Da Pho at 9:20 PM on Thursday in a dark blue sedan, not a black SUV as had been reported earlier.

De Jesus was last seen with who police say is “a black or Hispanic male, approximately 6’05” with black, wavy hair and a beard.”

Police say anyone with information should call 325-657-4315.

