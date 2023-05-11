CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people have died in a Milam County shooting, including a Cameron Police officer.

Police responded to the 700 block of N. Travis Avenue in Cameron on a report of a gunshot victim. The victim told Cameron PD that the victim was shot in the back of the neck by the victim’s spouse.

Police investigated, and then applied for a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of E. 7th Street. Cameron PD, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, the Rockdale Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety attempted warrant service at the suspect residence.

The suspect opened fire on law enforcement personnel, and law enforcement fired back. The suspect was mortally wounded, and one Cameron officer was also wounded.

The police officer was transported by AMR to the nearest ER, where the officer succumbed to wounds inflicted by the suspect. Police say there is no immediate danger to the public.

The Milam County Sheriff’s Office has requested for the Texas Rangers to investigate this incident. Next of kin has not been notified.