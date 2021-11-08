Police investigate shooting in north San Angelo

Officers and patrol vehicles investigate a possible near the 500 block of West 17th Street in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is investigating a shooting they say happened this morning, November 8, 2021, at a north San Angelo home.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West 17th Street after an altercation between two people in the area escalated and one of them fired a gun. Police say no one was hit by the shot.

No arrests have been made so far, but police say the victim was able to identify the suspect to officers.