Police investigate shooting death of man on North Bryant

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a Winters man which happened early this morning, around 1:00 AM, Monday, June 28, 2021.

According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department, officers were dispatched to Inn of the Conchos at 2021 North Bryant. When officers arrived, they found gunshot victim Daniel Chandler. Police say Chandler, 41, died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Concho Valley Homepage will share information as it becomes available.