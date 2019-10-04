Police find two handguns, suspected methamphetamine, stolen property in teen’s room

The San Angelo Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male on October 1 after an investigation into several crimes pointed to the juvenile.

According to police, the investigation began on September 16, 2019 when officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Coleman Street for a “shots fired” call. Investigators found a spent shell casing and gathered surveillance video from a home nearby. The video showed a male driver in a white car firing the gun. Police say no one was injured during the shooting.

On October 1, the SAPD Criminal Investigations Division identified the 16-year-old as the suspect in that shooting. Detectives found him at a home in Santa Rita and he was arrested. During a search of the juvenile’s room, police found two handguns, suspected methamphetamine, and stolen property that was linked to many recent burglaries around the Santa Rita, Southland, and College Hills neighborhoods.

The teen was charged with Deadly Conduct and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Police say additional charges may be filed.