Police arrest second suspect in Jordan Holden cold case murder

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas —The San Angelo Police Department’s Cold Case Unit has arrested a second suspect for the 2008 murder of Jordan Holden. 

32-year-old Raymond Andrew-Lee Rice was taken into custody this morning in Allen, Texas, with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas Rangers, Allen Police Department, and the U.S. Multi-Agency Fugitive Task Force. 

The first suspect named in the murder case, 32-year-old Patrick Stewart Jr., was apprehended on April 27, 2021, in Katy, Texas.  

There is no additional information available for release at this time. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.