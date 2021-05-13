Police arrest second suspect in Jordan Holden cold case murder

SAN ANGELO, Texas —The San Angelo Police Department’s Cold Case Unit has arrested a second suspect for the 2008 murder of Jordan Holden.

32-year-old Raymond Andrew-Lee Rice was taken into custody this morning in Allen, Texas, with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas Rangers, Allen Police Department, and the U.S. Multi-Agency Fugitive Task Force.

The first suspect named in the murder case, 32-year-old Patrick Stewart Jr., was apprehended on April 27, 2021, in Katy, Texas.

There is no additional information available for release at this time.