Police apprehend violent man who forced entry, assaulted resident in East San Angelo neighborhood

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Thursday, September 17, 2020, San Angelo Police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Allen Street for the report of an armed suspect who forced his way inside a house and assaulted the resident.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 48-year-old San Angelo woman, who was bleeding and visibly shaken. Officers learned that the armed-suspect, an acquaintance of the victim identified as 27-year-old Whitney Darby, had arrived at the house and demanded to be let in. When entry was refused, Darby forced entry through the locked front door and assaulted the victim while displaying a firearm.

A responding officer spotted Darby near the 400 block of Porter Street and attempted to take him into custody but Darby refused the commands and a foot pursuit ensued. Darby was eventually taken into custody near Bird Street and Webb Street.

During the investigation, police discovered a recently- reported stolen white Hyundai Sonata in a nearby alleyway where Darby was named as a potential suspect as well as another nearby residence with evidence of forced entry.

Subsequent to the lengthy field-investigation, Darby was charged with Burglary of Habitation with Intend Other Felony, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Harassment of Public Servant (By expectorate), and Evading Arrest Detention. Darby also had an outstanding warrant of arrest for Going Off Bond-Abandon Endanger Child.

In addition to the aforementioned charges, Darby is a suspect in at least two other recent felonious crimes and additional charges are forthcoming pending the outcome of those ongoing investigations.

Additional information will be released when it becomes available.

Courtesy of the San Angelo Police Department, Public Relations