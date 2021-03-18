Police advise public to avoid South Bryant and West Avenue N due to traffic crash

UPDATE: San Angelo Police are searching for a light-colored 2001-2005 Ford Explorer Sport or Sport Trac with front-end damage that fled the scene of an early-morning fatality crash at Avenue N and South Bryant.

If you have information about the suspect and vehicle location please contact San Angelo Police at 657-4315.

To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.

Northbound lanes have been reopened, however southbound lanes are still shut down at this time.

UPDATE: San Angelo Police continue cleanup efforts on South Bryant and West Avenue N and advises the public to avoid the area until it is all clear.

No further information is available about the crash at this time.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police are advising public to avoid the area of South Bryant and West Avenue N due to a crash that occurred earlier this morning.

While we are still gathering all of the details at this time, we’ve heard that at least one individual has been sent to the hospital, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

We will provide you with more information as it becomes available.