SAN ANGELO, Texas — After a 3-alarm fire destroyed 12 units at the Plaza Square Apartments this morning, Thursday, November 18, 2021, the American Red Cross serving the Big Country stepped in to help displaced residents.

Concho Valley Homepage’s Senora Scott spoke with Robyn Flores, Executive Director of Red Cross Big Country Chapter about what the Red Cross is doing to help residents, and how people in the community can help the Red Cross continue its mission.