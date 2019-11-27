Plant explosion in Texas blows windows from homes miles away

PORT NECHES, Texas (AP) — A plant that produces chemical and petroleum-based products in East Texas has exploded, blowing out windows on homes several miles away.

KFDM-TV reports that County Judge Jeff Branick says the explosion originated at a plant in Port Neches, near the Louisiana border, on Wednesday at about 1 a.m.

TPC Group says on its website that it provides a diverse range of quality products to chemical and petroleum-based companies worldwide. The site says the company employs more than 175 full-time employees and 50 contractors. Calls to the TPC Group went unanswered.

The Nederland Volunteer Fire Department said on its Facebook page that there is a mandatory evacuation for everyone within a half mile of the TPC plant. It said the evacuation could expand to a greater area.

Posts on social media by residents show the night sky lit up by orange flames and filled with thick smoke.

Branick says no injuries have been reported so far, calling that a miracle.

More Stories for you

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Wednesday, November 27th and Thursday, November 28th

Update: There was an issue with the second page where the order was incorrect, normally sorted by age. The list below…

• Out-the-Door Forecast for Wednesday. November 27th

Good Morning Concho Valley! KLST Meteorologist Jay Martin has your Out-the-Door Forecast. Temperatures will be cooler…

• Vehicle fire causes lane closures on Highway 277

At approximately 8:40 p.m. Tuesday evening a fire was distinguished from a vehicle on the north and southbound lanes at…

• “Pet Nights with Santa” at Sunset Mall

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Pet owners can have their furry friend take a picture with Santa this holiday season! “Pet Nights…

• Some Thanksgiving foods can harm your pet

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A warning on giving pets Thanksgiving foods over the next couple of days. “I don’t think they…

• 2019 Black Friday deals and hours of operation in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Black Friday will kick off in some stores on Thursday, November 28, 2019. BEALLS is having their…