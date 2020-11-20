Pink Friday encourages customers to shop local, support small businesses

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Pink Friday is a grassroots effort to put more emphasis on local businesses.

Owners of The Roost and Revival Boutique partnered with other locally owned shops spread out across Knickerbocker Road. They say unity is one way small businesses will survive. The other, you, their customer.

We’re excited, every time we hear our little doorbell go off we’re like okay someone’s here. I don’t know that anyone at amazon is doing a happy dance when the cash register goes out but we’re in the community we’re spending our money here in this community,” Angela Friend and Madi Kellermeier, owners of Revival Boutique said.

These shops and many others were shut down during the spring and summer.

However, when they were able to open, they said the community support was overwhelming. Many purchased gift cards, took part in curbside pickup, and sent encouraging messages.

“San Angelo’s amazing and that’s why we’re here and why we want to serve our community and we want to give good clothes to women, fashion and fellowship. Yeah bring our fun to the crazy. Well it may be crazy but you can come get a cute outfit or a candle. You’ll look real cute on the couch while you’re watching Netflix,” Jennifer Biggs and Abby Long, owners of The Roost Boutique said.

Shop Small Saturday is the next event focused on local businesses. Shop Small Saturday is slated for November 28, 2020.