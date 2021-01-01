Photos from you: Concho Valley NYE snowstorm

A winter storm brought some snowfall to parts of the Concho Valley on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Blanketing many areas in white, just in time for the new year.

There have been many snow photos from this event pouring into our news station this evening. We wanted to take some time to share some of those with you.

Carmen Pallarez
Julie Barnett
M&T Ledesma

