SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Fire Department has responded to what may be a structure fire at Bella Vista Apartments on February 21, 2023, where they were seen cutting through the roof of the building.

CVHP staff at the scene saw little to no smoke upon arrival, with firefighters actively cutting through the roof of the apartment.

What may have caused this and the extent of the damages is unknown at this time.