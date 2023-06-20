SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On June 20, 2023, the airport simulated a mass casualty accident to test the airport’s emergency response plan.

There were many moving components in the exercise, as several agencies participated in the realistic simulation. Some volunteers were bleeding, missing limbs, stretched out on the pavement, and screaming for help, which made it feel dramatic and as genuine as it could be without actually being real.

This event put all agencies to the test as they all have to work together, which they don’t often have to do. In addition to treating “injured” victims, the San Angelo Fire Department also put out a controlled burn.