PHOTOS: Bobcat burned in California wildfire set for release to wild

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A young bobcat that was badly burned in a Southern California wildfire will be released back into the wild.

The San Diego Humane Society says the 7- to 9-month-old female was picked up on Tuesday from Ramona Wildlife Center and taken to an area near the site of the fire that has abundant food and water sources.

The cat was discovered near the fire in San Bernardino County in October.

The humane society says the emaciated cat recovered and is now a “feisty predator” able to fend for herself.

This photo provided by the San Diego Humane Society shows the San Diego Humane Society team transfering a young bobcat back to the wild on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The young bobcat that was badly burned in a Southern California wildfire has been returned to its native habitat and will be released back into the wild. The San Diego Humane Society says the 7- to 9-month-old female was picked up on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 from Ramona Wildlife Center and taken to an area near the site of the El Dorado Fire that has abundant food and water sources. (San Diego Humane Society via AP)

This Nov. 13, 2020 photo provided by the San Diego Humane Society shows a young bobcat at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center in Ramona, Calif. (San Diego Humane Society via AP)

This Oct. 20, 2020 photo provided by the San Diego Humane Society shows the San Diego Humane Society medical team after treating a young bobcat with severely burnt paws at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center in Ramona, Calif. (San Diego Humane Society via AP)

This Oct. 20, 2020 photo provided by the San Diego Humane Society shows the San Diego Humane Society medical team treating a young bobcat at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center in Ramona, Calif. (San Diego Humane Society via AP)

This Oct. 20, 2020 photo provided by the San Diego Humane Society shows the San Diego Humane Society medical team after treating a young bobcat with severely burnt paws at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center in Ramona, Calif. (San Diego Humane Society via AP)

This Oct. 16, 2020 photo provided by the San Diego Humane Society shows a young bobcat at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center in Ramona, Calif. (San Diego Humane Society via AP)

This Oct. 30, 2020 photo provided by the San Diego Humane Society shows the paw of a young bobcat that had been severely burnt from a wildfire at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center in Ramona, Calif. (San Diego Humane Society via AP)

This Nov. 13, 2020 photo provided by the San Diego Humane Society shows a young bobcat at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center in Ramona, Calif. (San Diego Humane Society via AP)

More Stories for you

• Mayor Gunter says that there is not a shutdown of San Angelo due to Covid

There was a headline today that created fear for many businesses and citizens in regard to an imminent shutdown here in…

• December 1 is World AIDS Day, there are resources in the Concho Valley for those living with HIV/AIDS

SAN ANGELO, Texas – December 1, 2020 is World AIDS Day. This day raises awareness about AIDS and HIV. “Talking ab…

• The Salvation Army is looking for support to fill the Angel Tree wishes for 2020

Courtesy of Janet Sheen: San Angelo, Texas (November 30, 2020) – With only 12 days left before the deadline for all A…

• City reports 148 new positive cases of COVID-19 for December 1, 2020

December 1, 2020 Total positive cases: 9,388 Active cases: 1,748 Currently hospitalized: 88 There are 148 new po…

• TGC Health Department confirms 3 new COVID-19 deaths

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of three additional patients from c…

• Angelo State University’s Fall 2020 Virtual Commencement Ceremony

Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications & Marketing SAN ANGELO, Texas – Nearly 600 graduates are…