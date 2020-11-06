Philadelphia police probe alleged plot to attack vote-counting site

National Guard members stand guard near Philadelphia City Hall after police probing an alleged plot to attack vote counting venue of the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) — Philadelphia police said on Friday they are investigating an alleged plot to attack the city’s Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes from the contested presidential election are being counted.

Local police received a tip about a Hummer with armed people driving up from Virginia with plans to attack the convention center, a police representative said.

Police took at least one man into custody and seized a weapon as well as the Hummer about which they had received a tip. No injuries were reported and no further details about the alleged plot were disclosed.

Philadelphia Police officers gather at Pennsylvania Convention Center after probing alleged plot to attack vote counting venue of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Philadelphia Police officers stand guard near Pennsylvania Convention Center after probing alleged plot to attack vote counting venue of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The news was reported earlier by Action News, an ABC affiliate. Video footage broadcast by the outlet showed a number of police officials at the scene.

Earlier on Thursday, supporters of both President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden held rallies in Philadelphia as election staffers slowly counted thousands of mail-in ballots that could decide Pennsylvania’s crucial 20 Electoral College votes.

Activists dance with sculptures of the White House and Philadelphia City Hall while a woman holds a sign across the street from where votes are being counted, two days after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Activists raise their fists in solidarity across the street from where votes are being counted, two days after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tyrik Wilson, 34, raises his arm in solidarity with other activists while demonstrating across the street from where votes are being counted, two days after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A supporter of President Donald Trump with a megaphone confronts activists across the street from where votes are being counted, two days after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Trump activists waved flags and carried signs saying: “Vote stops on Election Day” and “Sorry, polls are closed” as Biden supporters danced to music behind a barricade across the street earlier in the day.

A state appellate court ruled on Thursday that more Republican observers could enter the building in Philadelphia where poll workers were counting ballots.

The U.S. Postal Service said about 1,700 ballots had been identified in Pennsylvania at processing facilities during two sweeps late on Thursday and were in the process of being delivered to election officials.