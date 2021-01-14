Phase A of Chadbourne Street construction continues, many improvements planned

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Portions of Chadbourne Street will be seeing even more updates in the coming weeks. In 2020, the first part of a major project began which included replacing and repairing infrastructure on Chadbourne Street.

According to the City, Phase A “includes concrete street reconstruction, ADA accessible sidewalks, traffic signal replacement, pavement markings and signage, street lighting, landscaping, storm drains, utility adjustments and a large ADA ramp structure to connect the Chadbourne Street corridor to the Concho River trail system.”

The City says that many partners, grants, and funds made this project possible including a Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside grant administered by the Texas Department of Transportation.

“It started off as they were going to repave Chadbourne, and that kind of grew into seeing if we could put some partners and team players together to do a larger project. We applied for grants through the state and COSA DC got involved and other funding sources so, in general they try to maximize their funds and use them where they can. In this particular case where they had a schedule that was going to address Chadbourne, they looked at ‘how can we take those dollars that are already allocated to just repave Chadbourne and maximize those dollars and so something even bigger,” Rick Weise, Assistant City Manager for the City of San Angelo said.

Many City officials call this a catalyst project, meaning, that this is only the beginning. Phase B takes repairs and construction all the way from Beauregard to Houston Harte going north and Phase C takes the project from the river going south across the bridge.

While this project is estimated to be completed in July of 2022, City officials realize that with construction comes frustration.

“Every time you do a street reconstruction project, like we’ve seen on Bell Street, people are affected. But unfortunately, with any of those projects to get to the ultimate goal which we are all going to be super excited and proud of, you’ve got to go through the initial plain of getting there. It is an inconvenience it always will be with those projects but hopefully at the end of the day it’ll be worth what we went through with the project at the end,” Weise said.

Local businesses are still open despite the closures to the roads surrounding the businesses. The City is encouraging residents to continue to support locally owned businesses during this time of construction.

The City say they are also actively seeking additional grant funds to continue this streetscape project to the Houston Harte Expressway.

To get involved with economic development, contact the City of San Angelo Development Corporation.