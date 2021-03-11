Pfluger calls for relief for Texas Farmers

|WASHINGTON, D.C.— Wednesday, March 10th, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) joined Representatives Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Henry Cuellar (D-TX) and 11 other members of the Texas delegation in introducing legislation that directs relief towards farmers who have faced damages from natural disasters. H.R. 1692, the RESTORE (Rehabilitating Economic Success Through Overcoming Rural Emergencies) Act, works by reauthorizing the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildfire Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+) to include natural disasters from 2020 and 2021. Currently, the program only covers disasters from 2018 and 2019.
Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11): “Agricultural producers are the bedrock of this country. Texas farmers were already hit hard from the effects of COVID-19 and hurricanes in South Texas, and last month’s extreme freeze set them back even farther. These combined factors make it extremely difficult for producers to continue feeding and clothing our citizens. I am proud to join my Texas colleagues in advocating for swift relief for our Texas farmers.”
Courtesy: Office of August Pfluger, 11th District of Texas