Pfluger: Biden Again Blindsides Midland

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Monday, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) released a statement regarding the Midland HHS facility for unaccompanied migrant children:

“I have just learned that the Biden Administration will soon be holding tender-aged children (5-12 years old), both male and female, at the Midland HHS site for unaccompanied illegal migrants alongside teen girls up to the age of 17 years old.

“I have toured this facility and have seen that it absolutely does not meet safety requirements for young children.”

“The lack of transparency from the Biden Administration is an outrage. What was initially established as a temporary emergency holding site is again being expanded with zero communication or coordination with Midland law enforcement officers or local officials, despite the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, personally assuring that miscommunications would not happen again. Our neighbors deserve to know what’s going on in our own backyard. I strongly urge DHS and HHS to reverse their decision to bring these children to Midland into a harmful environment.

“This crisis is only going to get worse, as an estimated 25,000 illegal unaccompanied children are expected to cross our southern border in May alone, with human smugglers and cartels exploiting them in every way along the journey.

“I am calling on President Biden and Vice President Harris to take responsibility for their actions, acknowledge the heartbreaking illegal immigration crisis, and take immediate action to secure our border.”

The information above is courtesy of Pfluger’s Communication team.